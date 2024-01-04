BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $79,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.15. 880,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,225. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

