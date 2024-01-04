BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,878. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

