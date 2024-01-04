PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $617.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $585.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

