SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $375.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $377.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

