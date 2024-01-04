Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declines By 7.3%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. 142,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,829. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.91.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

