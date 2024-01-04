Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.