Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

