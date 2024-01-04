Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $17.24 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.