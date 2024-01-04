Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

