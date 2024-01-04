Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

