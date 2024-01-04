Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $293.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.