NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $480.54 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

