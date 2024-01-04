Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

