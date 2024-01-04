Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,106,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $654,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after buying an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.90. The stock had a trading volume of 304,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,894. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.