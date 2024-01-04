Legacy Wealth Management Inc Takes $120.78 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,772,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 2.89% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.