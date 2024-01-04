Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 720 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

