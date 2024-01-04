NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 350 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.