Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

