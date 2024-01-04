American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $214.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

