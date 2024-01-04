Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,298,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

