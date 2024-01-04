Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $485,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 162.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

