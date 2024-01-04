Massachusetts Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 70.3% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.