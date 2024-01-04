Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Shares of LMT opened at $459.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

