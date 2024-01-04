BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,354 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.