American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $214.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.07. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.