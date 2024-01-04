Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2,381.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 301,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,639. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

