Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,319 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 155,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $36.43. 450,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

