Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Reduced by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BX opened at $122.96 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

