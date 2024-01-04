Advisor Resource Council Sells 208 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $188.91 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

