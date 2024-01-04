Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,459 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.17. 793,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,346. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
