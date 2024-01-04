JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

