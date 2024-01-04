Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $35,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

