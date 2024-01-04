Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 3.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,037. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

