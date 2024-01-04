Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $295.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.