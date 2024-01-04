Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 203.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

