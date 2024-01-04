Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,514 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,823,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,811,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

