Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,979,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,692,742. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

