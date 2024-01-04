Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $397.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,468,086. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.38.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

