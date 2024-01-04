Massachusetts Wealth Management Acquires 225 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $397.91. 11,826,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,468,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

