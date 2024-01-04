Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,047 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 3.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,539. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

