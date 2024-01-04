Massachusetts Wealth Management Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.64. 403,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $303.25. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

