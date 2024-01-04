Advisor Resource Council Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $463.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

