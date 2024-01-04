Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 8,706 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.80. 419,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,925. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

