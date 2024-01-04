1,680 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

