First United Bank & Trust Has $1.72 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.