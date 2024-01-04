Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 118,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

