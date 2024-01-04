BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $569.70. The company had a trading volume of 402,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.19. The stock has a market cap of $259.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

