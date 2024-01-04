BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 321 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLK traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $791.00. 57,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,156. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $730.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

