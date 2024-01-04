BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. 462,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

