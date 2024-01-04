Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $51,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

